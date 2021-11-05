A craft fair in Bethalto is planned for this weekend, and it could be one of your first chances to pick up a Christmas gift.
The Deck the Walls holiday craft and vendor fair will be at Civic Memorial High School Saturday and Sunday, and organizers expect good crowds.
Selina Brawner is one of the Junior Class mothers — the organizational arm of the event — and said there will be a lot of variety there.
Admission is $3. Saturday’s times will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday will be from 11 a.m. -4 p.m.