There's a free concert in a couple of weeks to honor National Recovery Month and celebrate the success of the local group Amare. Rockin' for Recovery will take place Sept. 11 at Bethalto’s Central Park, featuring the music of Joey Molland’s Badfinger.
Amare Executive Director Ty Bechel said it's exciting to see how sponsors have come out to support the group and offer this event for free to the public. He said it should be a fun day.
Admission and parking are free, but there will be $10 VIP passes available for select seating. The event runs from 4-10 p.m. For more information, contact Bechel at (618) 780-4843 or visit https://tinyurl.com/rockin-for-recovery