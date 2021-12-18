The Christmas Village in Bethalto’s Central Park continues. Lighted trees and colorfully decorated cottages are on display, and you can have your photo taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and visit the nativity.
It’s billed as a quaint Christmas Village lit with thousands of Christmas lights, you will see a petting zoo, craft vendors, a children's craft area, barrel car rides, and more. Victorian Walk chairperson Kathy Wilson tells The Big Z the village is open throughout the week, but...
It’s free to attend, but donations are appreciated. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/bethaltochristmasvillage/