It's Halloween week in the Riverbend, with most communities holding trick-or-treating.
In addition to the health precautions offered again this year by health professionals, local police also want kids, parents and motorists to be safe.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said parents need to make sure drivers can see their children.
Dixon reminds motorists to drive below the speed limit in neighborhoods or on streets where children are present. Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes where the porch light is turned on during designated hours.