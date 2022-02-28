The print arm of Big Z Media is launching a new contest on Wednesday. Readers of Advantage and listeners of The Big Z will be able to nominate a business with an address in the Edwardsville School District for the new Best of Edwardsville contest.
So, what is the contest all about? Vice President and General Manager of Big Z Media Nick Darr says it’s a way to recognize some of your favorite Edwardsville businesses.
Nominations will be taken March 2 - March 16. Voting is March 23 - April 6, and winners of the Best of Edwardsville will be announced on local radio, online and published in over 7,500 printed winners guides to be distributed throughout the Edwardsville area on July 6. For more information, go to BestofEdwardsville.com