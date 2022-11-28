A 39-year-old Belleville woman will spend 4 ½ years in federal prison for helping steal the identities of elderly women in southern Illinois and attempting to drain their bank accounts. Ashley McKinney was sentenced last week for her part in the identity theft scheme which included her co-conspirator, Erica Rose.
In the plot, Rose would take on elderly clients as an in-home caregiver, steal the clients’ identifications and pass them along to McKinney, who would fraudulently try to cash counterfeit checks. The pair were caught following numerous complaints of identity theft, of which investigation led to the connection of McKinney and Rose. Rose was sentenced in 2021.