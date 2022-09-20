BeDell donation 9-16-22.jpg

The RiverBend East Rotary Club members present a donation to The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center School Program.  Pictured left to right: Mark Speciale, Lindsey Herron, President, Robin Karpan, Principal, Jessica Walton, Mark Vaughn and Brad Pulaski.

The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room.  The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.

Executive Director, Chad Rollins tells The Big Z the equipment will be put to good use.

Over 500 children and adults are served by the School, Family Support Unit, Community Day Services and Residential Programs. The School Program serves 70 students, ages three to 21. 

www.bedellarc.org   