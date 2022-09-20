The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
Executive Director, Chad Rollins tells The Big Z the equipment will be put to good use.
Over 500 children and adults are served by the School, Family Support Unit, Community Day Services and Residential Programs. The School Program serves 70 students, ages three to 21.