The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center recently honored numerous employees for their service to the arc mission. Nearly 50 percent of arc employees have been with the agency for over 20 years. We have a list of those honored at the bottom of this story.
BeDell Executive Director Chad Rollins tells the Big Z the agency was founded in 1957.
In addition, the family support unit supports those in the community to make sure they are functioning well on their own, either in their personal or work lives.
Those who were recognized for over 40 years of service included Donna Bailey, Frederic Golden, Ph.D., Barb Hammond, Robert Hunt Jr., and Terri Shulte. Employees with over 35 years of service are Carol Basden, Darlene Cox, Wendy Holliday, and Becky Simmons. Those with over 30 years of service are Joe Crawford, Grace Daubman, Jane Hibbs, Theresa Leese and James Neely.