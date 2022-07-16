Before you make a donation to help those people affected by the shootings in Highland Park, Uvalde, or any other disaster, take the time to see if the charity is legitimate. With tragedies comes fundraising efforts. And with fundraising efforts come scam artists, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z crowd-sourced fundraising such as GoFundMe have become much more diligent in recent times about verifying legitimate campaigns, making the unverified ones stand out with a little bit of research.
O'Brien says social media has made it easier for scammers to get your money. He says be wary of donation seekers utilizing media such as Twitter or Facebook.