The summer grilling season is upon us, and a local University of Illinois Extension Nutrition Educator is offering up yearly reminders to keep ourselves, our families, and guests healthy. Caitlin Mellendorf reminds us the challenge can be keeping surfaces and hands clean. This should be is the top priority when considering food safety.
She also reminds to keep surfaces clean. Last but most certainly not least is to make sure we are cooking those meats to proper temperatures set by the USDA.
She also says you need to store any leftovers relatively quickly. The U of I Extension is working to update its meat safety webpage but if you're interested in that resource or resources for grilling safety, you can do a Google search for 'U of I Extension meat safety' or 'U of I Extension grilling safety'.