Scammers are using digital wallet apps to try and get you to send money digitally to them as they spoof a friend’s account. These crooks will send a message using what seems to be your friend’s username and profile photo. But if you look closely, you will notice that the name is a character or two off from their real account.
Venmo is being used regularly for this purpose, but Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien said it’s not the only one.
He advises you to double check with your friend before sending cash. If you get an unusual request, call or text your friend to confirm their story. Keep your transactions private. Protect yourself from scams by only using money transfer apps for sending money to people you personally know. Enable additional security settings. And link your money transfer app to a credit card, as that will help protect you if you don't get the goods or services you paid for.