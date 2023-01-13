New Year, new you? The Better Business Bureau receives thousands of complaints every year about weight loss services, health and diet products, as well as gyms and health clubs. It is important to understand there are no shortcuts to better health, as a good diet and regular exercise are the best ways to accomplish your goals.
Most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true. Body wraps, topical creams, dietary supplements, pills, powders, skin patches, and even earrings have been advertised to "melt," "flush," "burn," or "dissolve" away unwanted fat fast. BBB investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z there are some “miracle pills” that insinuate they have the endorsement of various celebrities.
He says you should determine your fitness goals and understand it’s hard work to lose weight. Find a program you can stick with, and preferably one that you enjoy. And find a health club or exercise facility that is convenient and that offers times that fit your schedule.