The Better Business Bureau has advice that can help you find ways to lose weight without falling for some common scams. The BBB receives thousands of complaints every year about weight control services, health and diet products, as well as gyms and health clubs.
Agency investigator Don O’Brien says any time you see miracle claims for weight loss, be very skeptical. tells The Big Z there is no such thing as a ‘secret ingredient’ or ‘breakthrough formula’ that can result in weight loss virtually overnight.
Before starting any weight-loss program, O Brien says you should consult a doctor for an assessment of overall health risks. The doctor may recommend options for losing weight or exercise programs that fit your health status and your ability to stick with a program.