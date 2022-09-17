Many sporting events are being streamed over the internet, especially in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the phenomena of games being played in empty stadiums. In many cases you could watch your high school team free or for a small fee. Now, scammers have latched onto that as a new angle to try and get your personal information.
Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z you will often see bogus links to supposed streaming services on social media.
He says it’s not just high school sports that are being used by scammers. Motorsports, UFC, and other major professional sports have all been used to try and attract victims.