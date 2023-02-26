The latest social media scam is another phishing scheme designed to scare Facebook users into sharing their login credentials. You receive an email that appears to come from Facebook and says something about a breach of Facebook Community Standards on your page and asks you to follow a link to fix the so-called problem.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z this is how they get you.
If you spot a social media scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker as well. Your reports help the agency build community awareness about common scam tactics.