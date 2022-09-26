A “gray market” vehicle is one that was originally manufactured for use in other countries and are not in compliance with U.S. emissions and safety standards. While not a common occurrence in this area, a couple of families have recently found out they purchased one of these vehicles and are now dealing with a car they can’t use on public roads until the vehicle is in compliance with federal regulations.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z about the pitfalls.
As for what to look for, O’Brien says to pay close attention to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Foreign vehicles will meet VIN standardization only if they were made to be sold in the U.S. “Gray market” vehicles may have a non-conforming 17-digit VIN. VINs on all vehicles made for use in the U.S. from 1981 to present are standardized with the 10th digit indicating the year the vehicle was manufactured. A 2021 vehicle would have an “M” as its 10th digit. A 2022 vehicle would have an “N” as its 10th digit. 2023 vehicles will have a “P” as their 10th digit. “Gray market” vehicles likely will have a VIN that does not meet U.S. standardization.