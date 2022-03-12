Scammers are already using the war in Ukraine as a way of tricking people out of their money. These criminals pay close attention to natural disasters and current events. Experts at the Better Business Bureau want you to be generous if you are so inclined but keep your guard up for those who are looking at this humanitarian disaster as a way to make a buck.
People who want to help victims are being urged to donate to the Salvation Army, Catholic Relief Services, or another legitimate agency. The BBB's Don O’Brien tells The Big Z every natural disaster is followed by crooks and scammers, often utilizing crowdfunding sites.
He says you should be cautious when giving online to unfamiliar charities. Be wary of spam messages and emails that claim to link to a relief organization. You can find a reference of legitimate charities at https://give.org/