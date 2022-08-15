The Better Business Bureau office in St. Louis serves the Metro East including the Riverbend and a lead investigator says a simple check of their website can alleviate a lot of problems. The public is always welcome to check with the BBB before they hire businesses to do work around their house to avoid being scammed.
Don O’Brien tells the Big Z consumers can usually avoid a lot of headaches if they do some legwork:
You can stay up to date on which businesses are listed with the Better Business Bureau and which businesses have complaints.
For more information go to https://www.bbb.org/us/mo/saint-louis