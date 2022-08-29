The Better Business Bureau receives thousands of complaints each year regarding used car sellers. Scammers are keenly aware of the used car shortage of recent times and are preying on the unsuspecting. The BBB is offering some helpful tips to help when purchasing a used vehicle.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells the Big Z you should be wary of any offer, especially if you find it online:
O’Brien notes that it is important to ask specific questions about a vehicle’s history and condition before you buy. He notes that it is important to do your research when buying a used vehicle and also suggest that you have a qualified mechanic inspect the vehicle.