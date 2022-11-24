Black Friday is traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year. Instead of setting an alarm to brave crowds for deeply discounted items, dedicated shoppers are expected to look for deals online, if they haven't already finished their holiday shopping.
Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z there are advantages to shopping in-person rather than online.
Changes, such as shipping delays, hiring challenges and microchip shortages, are impacting how people will shop. Retail experts are predicting higher than normal crowds in the stores and increased percentages in spending on gifts, decorations, and other holiday-related items. Whether online or in-person, he advises you know the return policy and warranty information, and pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item.