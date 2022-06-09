If you're planning a vacation this summer, there are some pitfalls the Better Business Bureau says you can avoid by following some simple advice. So far this year, U.S. consumers have reported over $80,000 lost to travel scams – a 187% increase in monetary losses compared to the same period in 2021.
Investigator Don O'Brien says you should book your trip through a reliable travel agent, travel site or directly with the hotel or carrier. He tells The Big Z if you are purchasing tickets for an event, take the time to understand what you are buying and who you are buying them from.
When planning an event or looking for a good deal for a family vacation or getaway, BBB encourages people to plan ahead to save money, avoid scams, and travel safely. Scammers will often target people looking for great deals online by offering tempting vacation packages at unrealistically low prices.