Scams across the nation increased in 2022, but a local Better Business Bureau Investigator reports things could be worse in the new year. In 2023, the biggest scams are expected to be online, via email, or through text messages.
Don O'Brien says online shopping scams are the #1 scam for the fourth year in a row.
According to O'Brien, scammers recently targeted an Illinois car dealership on social media to sell fake vehicles. O'Brien added he expects more scams like that to pop up in the new year. However, there is some good news, O'Brien reports robocalls are down compared to years past.