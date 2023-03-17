Although it’s been around for a while, an investigator with the Better Business Bureau reminds you can take a look at what scams are being reported in your neighborhood or anywhere else in North America just by going to their website. The agency has a tool called Scam Tracker, which maps out the various reports of scammers in near-real-time.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z one of the riskiest scams being reported is the “employment scam,” with the average loss in 2022 coming in at about $1,500.
Employment scams topped the list. He says you can search scams by name or type, spot trends, or track scams using demographic data. You can find the Scam Tracker at www.bbb.org/scamtracker