Have you seen the offers for free solar panels?" The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners there are crooks out there trying to entice unsuspecting homeowners into handing over their personal information, a lot of money, or possibly both using solar power as the root of their ruse.
The amazing deal is only available for a limited time, so you must act now, according to their pitch. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z there are some red flags to watch out for.
He says you should get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way. And ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.