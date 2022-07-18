While most imposter scams involve scammers mimicking government agencies, the St. Louis Consumer Fraud Task Force reminds area consumers that businesses can also be impersonated. One of the more recent twists on this is to misrepresent yourself as a cable tv representative, trying to con you out of money, personal information, or both.
In this scam, Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z you receive a call from a telemarketer who offers to upgrade your service.
This scam focuses on senior citizens. The scammers pull off the ruse by using spoofing technology to look like they are calling from a legitimate number associated with the cable company. When leaving a message for the consumer, the scammers will leave a number that connects to them and not the cable company.