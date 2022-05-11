Spring is the time many of us clean up or clear out clutter. The Better Business says don’t forget to do the same with the digital device on which you surf the web or conduct online business. An agency investigator says there's probably a bunch of digital data clutter that lives on your electronic devices.
Taking some simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against any number of potentially disruptive issues like identity theft, loss of funds or credit card fraud. Don O’Brien tells The Big Z among the tips is to watch what you share, such as quizzes and any new app.
You should also update your system and software; back it up; make sure you are using secure passwords; and clean up your online presence.