A recent report issued by the Better Business Bureau found employment scams are still on the rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the job market.
Many scammers impersonate legitimate companies and prey on the most desperate and vulnerable: the unemployed.
People should be wary of “hired” on the spot jobs, positions with no qualifications, and ads asking for money or personal information upfront. If you are victimized, Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien said you should report it.
Scams can take a variety of forms. One popular version involves “warehouse distribution”, which involves re-mailing packages for a non-existent company or involves moving stolen goods. For information on scams and how to avoid them, visit bbb.org.