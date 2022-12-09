Don’t let your child become a victim of identity theft. Starting at a very early age, your child’s Social Security number will be used to document various aspects of their life, but this can also make them a potential target.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O'Brien says there is at least one good way of keeping the crooks at bay.
Last year over a million children across the country had their identities stolen. O'Brien says if your young children start getting credit card offers in the mail, start looking into why.