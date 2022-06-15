Chances are you’ve dealt with the frustration of trying to contact customer service for a product or service that has not lived up to your expectations. If you can even reach someone on the phone, you may spend a significant amount of time just to be told they cannot help you. The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help you deal with what can be a trying experience.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z even getting in touch with customer support can sometimes pose a challenge.
Before you contact customer service, he advises you do a little research on your problem. Visit the company’s official website (double check the URL to make sure you aren’t on a fake website) and look for an FAQ or troubleshooting page. You may find the answer to your question and not need to contact the company at all. You can find more tips here: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/27026-bbb-tip-when-you-need-help-use-these-tips-to-contact-customer-support