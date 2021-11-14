Every year, there’s a few “must-have” toys on kids’ holiday wish lists. The toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find.
This year’s hot picks, according to Amazon, are Baby Yoda, gaming consoles, LEGO, and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.
Scammers know if you can’t find a store that carries the hot item you may look online. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien said there may be challenges in finding what you want this year.
If you choose to shop online, O’Brien suggests you only buy toys from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust. And don’t be fooled by extra-low prices, which should be a red flag for a scam on many products. For more information about avoiding scams this holiday season, go to https://www.bbb.org/all/holiday