If you are a student struggling to secure financial aid for college, the Better Business Bureau recommends caution when dealing with companies that offer assistance in finding financial aid opportunities. Students and their families should be wary of websites, seminars or other schemes that promise to find scholarships, grants, or financial aid packages for a fee.
Agency investigator Don O'Brien recommended asking the experts to see if something is legit.
Fraudulent companies advertising financial aid search services may promise a money-back guarantee if students are unable to secure grants or scholarships, but they also set so many conditions that it’s almost impossible to get a refund. Legitimate companies can help students find aid, but they don’t guarantee results.
For more information, visit www.bbb.org.