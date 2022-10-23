Have you bought your Halloween costume or decorations yet? If you haven't and plan to look online, the Better Business Bureau suggests you rely on trusted merchants and check unfamiliar stores or websites out with the agency before buying.
The BBB receives dozens of complaints about costume stores and websites every year, ranging from deliveries that were late or never arrived, to poor quality and difficulty obtaining refunds. Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z the old phrase "buyer beware" applies to anything you do online.
If you go to a seasonal store, O’Brien says you need to research their return policy is. Some have an “all sales final” policy, and he says there is nothing wrong with that.