The Better Business Bureau wants you to have a fraud-free New Year and offers some tips to help you do that. The loss of money, personal information, and perseverance of scammers continue with online purchase scams as the riskiest of scams.
BBB investigator Don O’Brien starts with resolving to be cautious with email. He tells The Big Z you should also never send money to strangers.
Other resolutions include to do research before making online payments and purchases; to use your best judgment when sharing your personal information; and to be social media smart.