The Better Business Bureau is advising caution when making purchases online and paying in installments. Many of these "buy now, pay later" installment services target high school and college students, and are quickly gaining in popularity, allowing shoppers to purchase just about anything by agreeing to pay a series of smaller installments.
But before signing up, BBB Investigator Don O’Brien said you should research the option carefully to avoid getting in over your head.
Interest rates on installment purchases can range from zero to 30 percent, depending on your credit history and the retailer. Installments can last for as little as a few weeks or as long as 39 months.