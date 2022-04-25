The fake invoice scam is making the rounds in the region once again. While usually targeting businesses, units of government can be vulnerable as well. Monroe City, Missouri, a town of about 4,000 people, recently got taken for about $177,000.
The scammers attempt to fool employees into paying for products that the business didn’t order and that may not even exist. Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z you should be wary of all invoices.
Fake invoices can be for any product or service; the most common are office supplies, website or domain hosting services, and directory listings which may be referred to as a “renewal”. And train your staff. Make sure that the people processing invoices or answering phone calls are aware of this con. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details.