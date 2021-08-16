Most area school districts will have students back in class by the end of the week, but some parents may still be finishing up their back-to-school shopping. While there are many deals to be found, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you are using all of the tools at your disposal to save as much as you can.
One tip is to look in your child’s backpack to see what kind of supplies remain, and then cross those off of your shopping list. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien said another money-saving trick is buying in bulk if possible.
He says many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some of them are available to students that have either an .edu email address or a student ID. O’Brien reminds it never hurts to ask.