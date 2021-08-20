You are being cautioned not to believe everything you may see or hear on social media regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical professionals and public health leaders continue to sound the alarm, as there is a bounty of misinformation and conspiracy theories still circulating in cyberspace, muddying the waters for those looking for accurate information.
Madison County Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager said it is important to go to a source that is qualified to give advice.
Yeager recommends getting information about COVID-19 directly from reliable sources such as the CDC or your state or local public health departments. On social media, you are advised to consider the source of both the information and the person who is sharing the post. According to the latest data from the health department, the Alton and Granite City ZIP codes continue to lead the way in new cases. The seven-day positivity rate at last check was 9.65 percent.