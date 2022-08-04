Illinois voters across the state will see some of the most competitive elections in some time.
Last week, local Democrat and Republican officials across the state slated candidates where their party didn’t run a primary election, said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.
“Those were candidates who were filling vacancies in nomination in which the Republican or Democratic party did not have a candidate on the ballot for June 28,” Dietrich said.
Seven Democrats were slated for statehouse seats. Republicans fielded 27 names for open statehouse seats. Four independent and new party candidates also filed. Some objections are pending.
An analysis shows of a total of 177 statehouse seats, 28 of 118 House seats remain uncontested with 27 of 59 Senate seats with no choice, or around 31% of total seats unchallenged.
Historical analysis of Illinois House competitions shows around 24% of Illinois House seats in 2022 are uncompetitive, shrinking from 39% in 2020 and down from 50% in 2012.
The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the official June 28 primary election results Friday. Dietrich said the next major date in the months ahead is Aug. 26 to certify the November ballot.
“Aug. 10, that’s the first day that you can apply for a vote by mail ballot with your local election authority and then early voting starts on Sept. 29 at the office of your county clerk or board of elections,” Dietrich said. “Those are the two big dates coming up, as far as voters are concerned.
The election is on Nov. 8.