Here are some tips to avoid overspending on holiday gifts this year.
Having a plan ahead of time of what you are going to buy each person and how much you are going to spend can be helpful, according to University of Illinois Extension Consumer Economics Educator Kathy Sweedler.
Then, keep track of what you purchased so you don't go overboard. She cautions against using credit cards or taking out a loan.
Sweedler also recommends keeping all your receipts and reviewing what you spent so you can plan now for next year.