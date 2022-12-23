Are you thinking about buying a puppy online? You might want to think again, according to a representative with the Better Business Bureau. Experts say 80% of sponsored advertisements about pets may be fake. There are other concerns to think about as well, according to BBB Investigator Don O’Brien.
He tells The Big Z buying a puppy online can be a dangerous proposition.
Although reports of these scams are falling, the amount of money lost in each case is on the rise. The average loss in 2022 is $850, up 60% since 2017.