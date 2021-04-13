Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday announced the Office of the Attorney General’s network has been compromised.
Raoul released the following statement:
“In the early hours of Saturday morning, it was discovered that the office’s network was compromised. Since then, information technology staff and investigators from the Attorney General’s office have been working closely with federal law enforcement authorities to evaluate the extent to which the network was compromised.
“This investigation is ongoing, and I am committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible to ensure that the Attorney General’s office can continue to provide critical services to the people of Illinois.”
The Attorney General's Office says it will release additional information later.