The two candidates for Illinois Attorney General made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election.
Last week, officials from both parties held rallies at the Illinois State Fair to gain more support.
For Governor's Day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by party officials, including incumbent Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Raoul has held the office since 2019, replacing Lisa Madigan who didn't run for another term.
"We have a lot to fight for, we have our rights to fight for because the Republicans are after our rights," Raoul said. "As your attorney general, I have been fighting for your rights."
Raoul said he is proud of the office he holds.
"I have been proud to be elected your 42nd Attorney General, thanks to your hard work four years ago," Raoul said. "Now we need to go out and work for the dream team this year."
Raoul will run against Republican candidate and attorney Thomas DeVore.
DeVore spoke at the GOP rally and criticized Raoul and Democratic leaders for their handling of crime in the state.
"What does Kwame Raoul do? Nothing," DeVore said. "You think he will go against the Democratic machine, no. If you make me attorney general, and Kim Foxx will not prosecute them, I will."
Republicans are critical of policies from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office they say are too lenient on criminals.
DeVore has led several legal cases against Pritzker and his use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that if elected, he will end any future executive orders.
"I am here to tell you, as sure as I am breathing, if you make me attorney general that executive power is going to go away," DeVore said.