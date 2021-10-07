A Granite City teen is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson following an incident on Monday. At about 9:30 that night Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call to a mobile home structure fire located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road. Witnesses and occupants stated the fire was started intentionally.
Further investigation indicates the occupants were purposely barricaded in the residence from the exterior. Two adult occupants and one juvenile escaped with minor injuries. 18-year-old George Garcia, who had been living at the trailer for several weeks was taken into custody. Bond has been set at $750,000.