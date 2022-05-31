Two suspects fled back into Missouri after failing in their attempt to hijack a vehicle in Alton on Monday. The incident happened at about 12:45pm on East Broadway at the Broadway Connector when the suspects, 2 black males, wearing all dark clothing and had their faces partially concealed, exited a black Jeep that had been following the victim from Missouri across the Clark Bridge.
According to information provided by Alton Police, the victim was stopped at the intersection of E. Broadway, at which point the suspects, who both were armed with firearms, approached the victim, and attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle. The victim was able to safely drive away and the suspect’s attempt at the vehicular hijacking were unsuccessful. A witness says the 2 suspects return to the Jeep, did a U-turn, traveling back up the Broadway Connector, and fled back across the Clark Bridge back into Missouri. No injuries were reported. The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.