Authorities say at least 19 children and two teachers are dead in a school shooting in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old male, who was armed and wearing body armor, walked into the Robb Elementary School Tuesday afternoon and began firing. He was later shot and killed by law enforcement who responded to the scene.
The investigation into the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who police believe also shot and killed his grandmother before heading to the school, is underway. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and the school housed about 600 students in 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades. The school year was scheduled to end on Thursday, but the superintendent says instead they will cancel the last two days and offer counseling services to the community.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement on the shooting:
“It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.”
Illinois' senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin:
“Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost. I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.”
This is a developing story...