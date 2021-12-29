OSF HealthCare facilities like St. Anthony’s in Alton have begun limiting COVID-19 testing to just those people showing symptoms. Those seeking close-contact testing or persons who think they may have coronavirus but are asymptomatic, should avoid coming to emergency rooms until further notice.
Dr. Michael Cruz, the OSF chief operating officer, said in a news release that the surge in COVID-19 cases is straining the system. He said OSF facilities are prepared to handle COVID testing for those who are sick, injured, or preparing for a procedure, but not the asymptomatic.
Cruz said there are a variety of options for people who need a COVID test for traveling, return to work, or return to school, including community testing sites, at-home kits, and retail pharmacies.
For more information on the hospital system's testing plan, visit www.osfhealthcare.org