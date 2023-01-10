The Illinois Senate is offering its own version of legislation banning so-called assault weapons. The House already passed a bill on the matter, which outlaws what lawmakers describe as assault weapons and magazines with more than 12 rounds. The Senate's bill is similar, but some say it doesn't go far enough.
Ashbey Beasley testified at a Senate committee hearing urging lawmakers to pass a tough gun bill. She played chilling audio of her six-year-old son reacting to shots being fired at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
The Senate approved its legislation on Monday and will now be sent to the House. Both chambers must pass the same exact bill for it to be sent to the governor to be signed into law.
UPDATE: The Illinois House has passed the legislation and now heads to the Governor's desk.