The Illinois American Water Company sewer separation project impacting traffic on US 67 between 20th Street and 3rd Street in Alton is still mostly on schedule. That is the word from a water company spokesperson, who says the torrential rains of Tuesday morning does not appear to have slowed progress significantly.
Karen Cotton tells The Big Z crews are used to working in adverse conditions.
They will soon be doing asphalt restoration and wrapping up in early August if all continues to go to plan, according to Cotton. Limited traffic remains able to access Tony’s Restaurant and the Lovejoy Banquet Center.