The invasive Asian Carp is getting a brand makeover. The goal of the new campaign is to make the extremely plentiful fish more enticing to eat so that numbers are reduced in Illinois waterways. The new name for the carp was announced by Chicago Chef and winner of the show “Chopped,” Brian Jupiter.
This isn’t the first time a fish has received an image boost from a new name. Orange Roughy was originally known as Slimehead. Several chefs, retailers and distributors have already committed to offering Copi. Recipe ideas are available online at https://choosecopi.com/