Here’s a “did you know” — the invasive Asian carp do not like the sounds of a 1980s glam rock band.
Tom Heinold serves as chief of operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Rock Island District. He’s heard plenty of talk about the Asian carp and the threat to the upper Mississippi River and other Illinois waterways.
Heinold says researchers recently deployed submersible speakers in the river near Keokuk, Iowa, testing a wide range of frequencies and pitches.
The aggressive Asian carp remains a significant ecological problem. Their aggressive behavior crowds out food and habitat sources for native fish.